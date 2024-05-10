Videos
Shamika Ravi deflates 'Muslims in danger' narrative on Arnab's Debate
Arnab Goswami Speaks To Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), on a report which showed the shift in religious demographics. The report highlighted a decline in Hindu population & an increase in Muslim population. The lobby which talks about minority in danger, why is it silent now? The Debate With Arnab
