Published Mar 14, 2024 at 5:12 PM IST

War Of Words Between HM Shah And Kejriwal Over CAA

CAA notification has heated politics in the country. As INDI bloc parties unite to misinform about the law, clarifications have been pouring in from Centre’s end. One such duel broke out between HM Amit Shah and AAP Chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. CM Kejriwal claimed that the inflow of migrants will lead to increase in the crime rates. In an interview on March 14, HM Shah rubbished his claim. 
 

