Published Mar 14, 2024 at 12:36 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee injured after being pushed from behind at home
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was injured after being pushed from behind at home, said the hospital treating her injuries. She suffered a concussion and a sharp cut over her forehead, said Kolkata's SSKM hospital in a medical bulletin. Earlier, Trinamool Congress had shared pictures of her injury on social media.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:36 IST
