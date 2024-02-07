Videos
Published Jan 26, 2024 at 10:46 AM IST
A 250-Year-Old Tradition Revived
75th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at Kartavya Path in traditional buggy.
Watch video for more
75th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron arrive at Kartavya Path in traditional buggy.
Watch video for more
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.