Following torrential rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, a dozen houses were damaged in Ward No. 7 of Panchayat Dhalwas, near the sunken NH44 stretch. This incident occurred within a week of about 30 houses being damaged in Pernote due to land sinking. Approximately 100ft of land beneath a hamlet sank, damaging a cowshed and causing cracks in several houses. Four families have been relocated to a temporary shelter by the administration after damage assessment by Revenue Officials. According to the villagers, Land sinking attributed to incessant rainfall. Speaking to ANI, a local named Ravi Kumar said, “The sliding started during the night itself. 11 - 12 houses developed cracks because of the sinking of land. Government has provided us shelter in PWD colony.” Speaking to ANI, another local said, “We have shifted our belongings to PWD colony, we have shifted the animals also. 12 houses are still in danger.”

