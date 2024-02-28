While addressing the people at a religious program at Morena’s Karah Dham on February 27, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma asserted that for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nation comes first. He further said, “There were scams after scams, the country was run by appeasement politics. BJP promised in every manifesto that if it comes to power with full majority, article 370 will be removed. Under the leadership of PM Modi, article 370 was removed. For BJP, nation comes first.”