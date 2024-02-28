Education Minister of Rajasthan Madan Dilawar made a shocking statement. Speaking about Mughal Emperor Akbar, Madan Dilawar went on to term him a rapist and said that even taking his name is a sin. "Akbar was not great; he was a rapist, he used to pick up girls from Meena Market and rape them, - Madan Dilawar, Education Minister of Rajasthan. Akbar was a rapist, even taking his name is a sin. We will soon form a committee to change the school curriculum in Rajasthan," said Madan Dilawar.

