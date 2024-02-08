Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, hotel accommodation charges in Ayodhya are touching an all-time high. Though an official quote is awaited, data from travel portals like EaseMyTrip, SOTC, Thomas Cook and others showed that people are not only willing to pay thousands but they are ready to spend even lakhs to witness the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. For the unversed, Ayodhya is expected to see lakhs of devotees and around 7,000 guests on January 22.

