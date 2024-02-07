Videos
Published Jan 21, 2024 at 2:12 PM IST
Ram ki Paidi lights up with light & laser show ahead of pran pratishtha
A light and laser show was organised in Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi on January 21 to celebrate the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram temple will take place on January 22.
