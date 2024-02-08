VHP International Working Prez Alok Kumar on Jan 10 informed that BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Alok Kumar along with RSS leaders paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple ceremony on January 10. Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to LK Advani. PM Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.