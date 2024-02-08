Videos
Published Jan 15, 2024 at 11:53 PM IST
Champat Rai tells how the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place
The city of Ayodhya is ready for the mega inauguration of Ram Mandir. With just a few days left for the historic consecration ceremony. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai highlighted how the Pran Pratishtha ceremony & other rituals will take place. Champat Rai also informed about the Idol of Lord Ram that will be installed.The Idol weighs between 150-200 Kg is made up of stone & will be installed on Jan 18 in Garb Grah.
