Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 2:55 PM IST
Ram Lalla Idol Being Consecrated Doesn't Look Like Child: Digvijaya
Ram Lalla Idol Being Consecrated Doesn't Look Like Child: Congress' Digvijaya Singh Stokes Fresh Row Digvijaya Singh sparked a massive controversy by casting doubt on the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, asserting that it doesn't resemble a child.
Watch video for more
Ram Lalla Idol Being Consecrated Doesn't Look Like Child: Congress' Digvijaya Singh Stokes Fresh Row Digvijaya Singh sparked a massive controversy by casting doubt on the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, asserting that it doesn't resemble a child.
Watch video for more
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.