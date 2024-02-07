Videos
Published Jan 25, 2024 at 8:22 PM IST
Dhol players from Pune enthrall at Ram Mandir premises
A group of dhol artists from Maharashtra performed outside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 25. The performance by the artists from Pune mesmerised devotees who had come to take Ram Lalla's darshan.
