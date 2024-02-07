Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 12:35 AM IST
First glimpse of the Ram Lalla Idol at Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum
Republic brings the exclusive inside footage of Ram Mandir. The Idol of Ram Lalla was also placed in the mandir on Jan 18. The city of Ayodhya is decked up for the historic Inauguration on Jan 22. Thousands of guests & lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive for the inauguration. Also, Have a look at the first visuals of Ram Lalla Inside the Ram Mandir.
