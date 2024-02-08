The stage is set for the mega Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22. Watch this video to know who all celebrities have been invited for the Ram Mandir inauguration. The Celebrities who have been invited to the inauguration include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn. The newly married couple Randeep Hooda & his wife Lin Laishram also got invited. South superstar Dhanush also received an invitation on January 8. Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar & Cricketer Virat Kohli are also likely to be seen at the inauguration. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi & Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are also expected to mark their presence. Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol are also expected to arrive. Big Industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani & TS Kalyanaraman are also invited.