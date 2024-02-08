The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is set to be held on January 22. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the installation of Golden Doors in the ‘Garbh Griha’ has been completed. The Golden Doors in the ‘Garbha Griha’ of Ram Mandir is about 12 feet high and 8 feet wide. These doors have been installed on the ground floor of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir. A total of 46 doors will be installed in the Ram Temple, out of which 42 will be coated with 100 kg gold. Vedic rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16. PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Grand Ram Temple on January 22. The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse, historic tribal representation.