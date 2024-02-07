Videos
Published Jan 20, 2024 at 8:48 PM IST
Jagadguru Rambhadracharya The Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya
Jagadguru Rambhadracharya gives a moving description of the Ram Lalla idol that has been installed in the Garbha Griha of the Ram Mandir in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. He also shares his views on the Ram Mandir politics where the Opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the grand inauguration in Ayodhya by calling it a political event.
