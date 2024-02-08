Videos
Published Jan 17, 2024 at 4:04 PM IST
Scindia, CM Yogi flag off first flight between Ayodhya, Bengaluru
Marking another historic day, flight services between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were flagged off on Jan 17. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first flight services. Union Minister Scindia, CM Yogi received the first boarding pass for the first flight of the Air India Express between Ayodhya, Kolkata. In December 2023, flight services from Delhi to Ayodhya began, and later in January 2024 from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya.
Marking another historic day, flight services between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were flagged off on Jan 17. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first flight services. Union Minister Scindia, CM Yogi received the first boarding pass for the first flight of the Air India Express between Ayodhya, Kolkata. In December 2023, flight services from Delhi to Ayodhya began, and later in January 2024 from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.