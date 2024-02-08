Marking another historic day, flight services between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata were flagged off on Jan 17. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first flight services. Union Minister Scindia, CM Yogi received the first boarding pass for the first flight of the Air India Express between Ayodhya, Kolkata. In December 2023, flight services from Delhi to Ayodhya began, and later in January 2024 from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya.