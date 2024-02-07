Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 8:54 PM IST
Kalyug of dalits will start after Jan 22, INDI leader attacks Sanatan
As India awaits mega Ram Mandir inauguration on Jan 22, the politics over Ram Mandir doesn't seem to stop. After various INDI leaders took turns to attack the inauguration of the holy event. Now, Congress leader Udit Raj has criticized the ceremony, calling it a dark time for Dalits. Tweeting On X, Congress leader Udit Raj said, After January 22, Kalyug of Dalits, tribals and backward people is going to start! Earlier, Udit Raj backed Tamil Nadu CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Remark'.
