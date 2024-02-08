Videos
Published Jan 16, 2024 at 6:15 PM IST
Watch: Kashmiri girl explains inspiration behind viral Ram Bhajan
Jammu & Kashmir's Zehra Batool went viral for her Ram Bhajan in Pahari language. Talking to Republic, Batool explained how she got inspired to create the song. Batool said she was very excited about the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration. Giving a message of harmony, Batool said that one should love their country.
