Published Jan 24, 2024 at 11:23 AM IST
Sea of devotees throng Ram Mandir to take glimpse of Ram Lalla
Two days after Pran Pratishtha, a sea of devotees thronged Ayodhya Ram Mandir to take a glimpse of Ram Lalla. On January 23, lakhs of devotees thronged Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s Darshan. Uttar Pradesh Police dministration pulled up their socks to manage the orderly movement of devotees. On Jan 24, UP Principal Secretary Home, DG (Law & Order) were present inside the 'Garbha Griha' to monitor the situation. ecurity was beefed up near the Ram Temple premises to avoid any untoward situation in Ayodhya. On January 22, India witnessed the much-awaited ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
