Published Jan 22, 2024 at 6:47 PM IST
Our Ram Lalla will not stay in tent anymore, says PM Modi
PM Modi addressed the people after the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. After his address, PM Modi showered the flower petals. PM Modi showered the flower petals on workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Kuber Tila's Shiv Mandir.
