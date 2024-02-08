Videos
Published Jan 11, 2024 at 9:28 PM IST
Over 10,000 AI powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar assured elaborate security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple. “In Ayoddhya alone, over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed. In the district, a lot of modern technical equipment are being installed to assist police personnel,” said DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar.
