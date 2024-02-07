Videos
Published Jan 21, 2024 at 7:04 PM IST
PM Modi's full itinerary in Ayodhya on Pran Pratishtha day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony and before the event, PM Modi is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual which includes sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water.
