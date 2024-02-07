Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 2:08 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi Unveils Postage Stamps on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book on Ram Temple
The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries.
PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps, book on Ram Temple
The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.