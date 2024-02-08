Videos
Published Jan 17, 2024 at 6:22 PM IST
Modi's Ram Yatra: PM visits temples ahead of Ayodhya Pran Pratishta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 'Ram Yatra' ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. He has been visiting temples related to Lord Ram and Mata Sita before the January 22 ceremony. PM Modi, who is the yajmaan of the Pran Pratishtha, is also observing 'yam niyams' of the ceremony.
