Published Jan 19, 2024 at 1:39 PM IST
Students paint walls of Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 22, efforts to deck up the Ram Janmabhoomi are in full swing. A group of students were seen painting walls in the city.
