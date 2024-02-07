Videos
Published Jan 18, 2024 at 9:29 AM IST
Ram Lalla's idol brought inside sanctum sanctorum
In a sacred ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram was reverently brought into the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum. A special puja preceded the moment, and a crane assisted in placing the idol inside.
In a sacred ceremony, the idol of Lord Ram was reverently brought into the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum. A special puja preceded the moment, and a crane assisted in placing the idol inside.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos10 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.