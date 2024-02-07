Videos
Published Jan 21, 2024 at 2:28 PM IST
As pran pratishtha nears, security beefs up in Ayodhya
With only a couple of days remaining for the Pran Praitshtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the security was beefed up in the temple town on Friday for the January 22 event, which would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests. Security has been heightened at Hanuman Gufa chauraha in Ayodhya. ram mandir
