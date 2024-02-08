Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Deepika Chikhalia reached Ayodhya. The actors reached Ayodhya to attend the historic Ram Mandir inauguration. The actors are known for Ramand Sagar's Ramayan who performed the respective roles of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman & Mata Sita. While addressing the media during their visit, Actor Arun Govil talked about Ram Mandir's importance in strengthening the Indian culture that had faded. The Ramayan cast recently visited Ayodhya to shoot their album 'Hamare Ram Aayenge' sung by Sonu Nigam.