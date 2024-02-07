Videos
Published Jan 24, 2024 at 9:06 AM IST
Security deployed outside Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya
Security has been deployed outside the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya in view of the rising influx of devotees in the city.
Security has been deployed outside the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya in view of the rising influx of devotees in the city.
