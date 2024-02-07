While the opposition parties have criticized the Ram Mandir inauguration, devotees across the country are bubbling with zeal & enthusiasm as the historic date of Jan 22 is near. Recently, Pakistani woman Seema Haider & her son joined the list of countless devotees of Lord Ram. Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan with her children was seen deeply engrossed in practising Hindu Dharma. In a recent video, Seema Haider's son Raj recited Hanuman Chalisa ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration. In another video, the Pak woman & her in-laws, can be seen immersed in worship. A procession of Lord Ram was also taken out from outside the Seema's & Sachin's house. During the procession, Seema & Sachin sang devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram.