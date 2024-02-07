Videos
Published Jan 23, 2024 at 2:17 PM IST
UP gains Rs 40,000 crore from trade on Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha
The much anticipated event of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha generated crores of gain from trade boosting the economy of Uttar Pradesh. It also has the potential to boost nationwide trade. Watch the video to know more.
