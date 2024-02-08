As the country awaits mega Ram Mandir inauguration. Many states have declared a holiday on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Jan 22. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai declared a holiday for all educational institutions while State Minister Brijmohan Agrawal, said that a weekly free train travel scheme for Ayodhya has also been planned.The scheme will allow 850 to 1,000 devotees weekly travel to Ayodhya, minister added. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also directed all educational institutions across the state to remain closed on Jan 22. CM Yogi also declared a dry day across the state on Jan 22. Apart from UP & Chhattisgarh, the state of Goa has also declared a public holiday for government servants and schools. However, in Maharashtra, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha requested CM Eknath Shinde to declare a public holiday on Jan 22 & wrote a letter to CM Shinde. BJP MLA Mahesh Landge has also demanded from Shinde govt to declare a public holiday. In Congress-ruled Karnataka, MLA Yashpal Suvarna has also requested CM Siddaramaiah to declare a holiday.

