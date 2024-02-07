Videos
Published Jan 19, 2024 at 12:22 PM IST
First Glimpse of Ram Lalla At Garbha Griha | Watch
The first photo of Ram Lalla inside the Garb Griha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, accessed by Republic, shows the 51-inch idol, carved in Krishna Shila Stone (Black), depicting a five-year old Lord Ram. The Ram Lalla idol made by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj was earlier selected for installation at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.
