Published Jan 23, 2024 at 5:18 PM IST
Watch: Lakhs of devotees throng Ram Mandir on day after Pran Pratishtha
A huge influx of devotees rushed to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 23 after it was opened to the public a day after its Pran Pratishtha. The devotees began arriving as early as 3 am for Shri Ram Lalla's darshan. People broke the security parameters set by the security forces, said reports. At least two people were injured in the chaos created by the huge rush.
