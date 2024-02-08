Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked fresh controversy by terming the Ram Mandir grand opening ceremony as an 'RSS-BJP' event and a ‘Narendra Modi function’. The Congress leader's statement came in Nagaland's Kohima during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress top brass has decided not to attend the consecration event of Ram Mandir. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.