Published Jan 16, 2024 at 5:24 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi calls Ram Mandir inauguration 'Modi's function'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked fresh controversy by terming the Ram Mandir grand opening ceremony as an 'RSS-BJP' event and a ‘Narendra Modi function’. The Congress leader's statement came in Nagaland's Kohima during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress top brass has decided not to attend the consecration event of Ram Mandir. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.
User| 21 days ago
This pappu should know that he is Insulting more than billion Hindus.How this brainless joker expecting to win.Any Real Hindus in Congress request Leave this anti Hindu party.Your leader is not Insulting Our PM but he is insulting you also if you are real Hindus.Request do not go after this corrupt whose contribution to our country is just loot.