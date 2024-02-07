Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Elections
Published Jan 22, 2024 at 10:24 AM IST

Watch Ram Mandir mesmerise devotees ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ram Mandir looks ethereal as it gets ready for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Deepti

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

Videos14 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

UCC Bill Passed

14 minutes ago
Varun Ghosh

Oath on the Bhagavad Gita

22 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi Full Speech

an hour ago
The recovery was made during a bridge construction in Raichur, Karnataka. It is believed the idols could date back to 1,000 years

Idol of lord vishnu

2 hours ago
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago

Indian Student Attacked

2 hours ago
IAF Hawk Trainer

Vayu Shakti 2024

2 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal summoned

3 hours ago
Pakistan Bomb Blasts

Pakistan blasts

3 hours ago
BJP protesting

BJP Protests

5 hours ago
The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To AjitThe Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To Ajit

Big blow to Sharad Pawar

7 hours ago
ANI

Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Loksabha

PM Criticizes Opposition

8 hours ago
Rahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

8 hours ago
former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat

8 hours ago
Harda Factory Blast MP

Harda Factory Blast

9 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
Videos14 minutes ago
Varun Ghosh
Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita
Videos22 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech
Videosan hour ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Showsa month ago

Trending Videos

UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
03:05
BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly
Videos14 minutes ago
Varun Ghosh
03:19
Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita
Videos22 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi
01:30:04
PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech
Videosan hour ago
The recovery was made during a bridge construction in Raichur, Karnataka. It is believed the idols could date back to 1,000 years
03:25
Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur
Videos2 hours ago
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago
04:15
Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV
Videos2 hours ago
IAF Hawk Trainer
03:03
Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer
Videos2 hours ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:28
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Videos3 hours ago
Pakistan Bomb Blasts
03:36
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan
Videos3 hours ago
BJP protesting
03:24
BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament
Videos5 hours ago
The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To AjitThe Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor: Sharad Pawar Mulls Party New Symbol After Losing EC Battle To Ajit
09:41
Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Videos7 hours ago
ANI
24:17
HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances
Videos8 hours ago
PM Modi in Loksabha
03:21
PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'
Videos8 hours ago
Rahul gandhi
03:40
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha
Videos8 hours ago
former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat
03:23
ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences
Videos8 hours ago
Harda Factory Blast MP
03:04
Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion
Videos9 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar
03:38
The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Videos18 hours ago
MP Harda Factory Blast accused arrested
03:28
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Videos20 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi
03:02
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
Videosa day ago
Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Encounter with Fan Goes Viral
01:28
Sachin Tendulkar meets a special fan on the road, gives him a gift
Videosa day ago
Sudhanshu Trivedi
04:00
Watch: Sudhanshu Trivedi Takes A Poetic Jibe At Congress, Slam Rahul
Videosa day ago
‘Bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives his staff for Christmas.
03:07
King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, To Halt Public Duties
Videosa day ago
Lionel Messi
03:36
After No Show, Messi Looking To Return For Inter Miami In Japan Friendly
Videosa day ago
CM Pushkar singh Dhami
03:00
CM Dhami to present UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in state assembly
Videosa day ago
PM Modi Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks
01:41:37
Watch: PM Narendra Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha
Videos2 days ago