As Pran Pratisthan ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple nears, a luxurious tent city is almost ready for VVIP guests. For personalities and top Bollywood actors, the tents are equipped with modern amenities to ensure their comfortable stay. With world-class arrangements, the tent city has been built by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. From air-conditioners, high-speed internet to CCTV cameras for security, tents have all the modern-day facilities for VIPs.