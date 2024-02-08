Videos
Published Jan 15, 2024 at 6:13 PM IST
What's inside luxurious tent city in Ayodhya
As Pran Pratisthan ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple nears, a luxurious tent city is almost ready for VVIP guests. For personalities and top Bollywood actors, the tents are equipped with modern amenities to ensure their comfortable stay. With world-class arrangements, the tent city has been built by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department. From air-conditioners, high-speed internet to CCTV cameras for security, tents have all the modern-day facilities for VIPs.
