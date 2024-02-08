India is gearing up for the grand opening of the Ram temple. With so much going on to make the historic ceremony successful. But very few are aware of the information that who designed the Ram Mandir. Chandrakant Sompura is the man. Sompura's family have designed over 200 such structures around the country. It was the year 1989 when Sompura first designed the Ram Mandir Sompura's family have designed over 200 such structures around the country. It was the year 1989 when Sompura first designed the Ram Mandir. Chandrakant Sompura belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat & has designed famous structures like Swaminarayan Mandir in London. Interestingly, Sompura doesn't have any architectural degree formally & has learnt designing from his father.