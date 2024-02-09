Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in the aftermath of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, underlined the need for continued vigilance amidst evolving inflation dynamics. Despite headline inflation easing to an average of 5.5 per cent during April-December 2023 from the previous year's 6.7 per cent, concerns persist regarding the continuation of food price volatility and potential supply shocks.