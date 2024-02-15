Videos
Published Feb 15, 2024 at 6:59 PM IST
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who is the prime accused in violence ensuing in Shandeshkhali is still at large and protests have broken out all across the state demanding his arrest. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed the matter in the Legislative Assembly and said that he is being 'targeted' by the BJP. Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused of raping and assaulting women in Sandeshkhali and Republic was the first channel to bring the nation's attention to the matter.
