English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 15, 2024 at 6:59 PM IST

Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who is the prime accused in violence ensuing in Shandeshkhali is still at large and protests have broken out all across the state demanding his arrest. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has addressed the matter in the Legislative Assembly and said that he is being 'targeted' by the BJP. Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused of raping and assaulting women in Sandeshkhali and Republic was the first channel to bring the nation's attention to the matter. 
 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters

Videos38 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Nitish Bhardwaj

Nitish Slams Ex-wife

38 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

Protests All Over Bengal

2 hours ago
Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma

Jay Shah's big claim

5 hours ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1

Mercedes goes old-school

5 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi arrives in Doha

6 hours ago
Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Gather to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March at Shambhu Border

Farmers Protest 2024

11 hours ago
baps pran pratishtha

BAPS Hindu Mandir

a day ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy

Elon Musk's Big Claims

a day ago
Ambala Farmers Protest

Republic Ground Report

a day ago
Zendaya, Florence Pugh

Zendaya, Pugh On Dune 2

a day ago
Mahant Swami Maharaj arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE

BAPS Hindu Mandir

a day ago
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters in Lahore

Nawaz Picks Shehbaz

a day ago
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Modi.

UAE's first Hindu temple

a day ago
Ahlan Modi event

PM full speech

2 days ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border

Farmers protest

2 days ago
Dakota Johnson

Madame Web US Premiere

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Nitish Bhardwaj
Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
Videos38 minutes ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Nitish Bhardwaj
03:59
Exclusive / Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
Videos38 minutes ago
mamata banerjee
04:26
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
Videos2 hours ago
Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma
00:25
Jay Shah makes a SENSATIONAL T20 World Cup claim
Videos5 hours ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1
00:57
Mercedes AMG goes old-school with their 2024 livery, the W15
Videos5 hours ago
pm modi
04:04
Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha
Videos6 hours ago
Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Gather to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March at Shambhu Border
04:52
Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Peaceful Protests
Videos11 hours ago
baps pran pratishtha
04:00
Republic Reports From BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi
Videosa day ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
04:01
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
Videosa day ago
Ambala Farmers Protest
03:30
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
Videosa day ago
Zendaya, Florence Pugh
08:31
Zendaya, Florence Pugh Discuss Takeaways From Filming For Dune Part Two
Videosa day ago
Mahant Swami Maharaj arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE
03:55
BAPS Hindu Mandir Consecration Ceremony Held in Abu Dhabi
Videosa day ago
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif addresses his supporters in Lahore
04:18
Nawaz Sharif picks brother Shehbaz as PM candidate
Videosa day ago
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and PM Modi.
03:02
PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple
Videosa day ago
Ahlan Modi event
36:59
PM Modi strikes a chord with Indian diaspora in UAE at Ahlan Modi
Videos2 days ago
Farmers' protest at Shambhu border
03:06
How farmers removed barricades, tore down barriers on Shambhu border
Videos2 days ago
Dakota Johnson
03:28
Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney And The Cast Of Madame Web At US Premiere
Videos2 days ago
Cillian Murphy
03:26
Cillian Murphy Teases Danny Boyle Starrer 28 Days Later Sequel
Videos2 days ago
Oscars luncheon
04:31
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Celebs Walk The Red Carpet
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi UAE Visit
04:41
Watch: PM Modi Departs For UAE On 2 Day Visit, To Inaugurate BAPS Temple
Videos2 days ago
sonu nigam abu dhabi
03:04
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Videos2 days ago
baps temple
04:29
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir
04:19
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Videos3 days ago
Richest Camel racing festival
03:07
More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
Videos3 days ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
08:09
What Is Happening In Sandeshkhali? All You Need To Know
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo