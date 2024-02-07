Videos
Published Feb 6, 2024 at 11:49 PM IST
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Sarangpur police have arrested Harda blast accident accused. Owners of Harda firecracker factory, father & son arrested in Sarangpur, The Main accused Agarwal brothers have been arrested. Harda police also arrested Sarangpur police station in-charge Santosh Baghela.
