A boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on January 18. 12 school children and two teachers were killed due to a boat capsizing incident. School children were on a picnic in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake when the mishap took place. The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operations and rescued 20 people so far. Prime Minister Modi condoled the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing in Vadodara. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached the incident site and inspected the rescue operations. The CM has ordered a strong inquiry and relevant sections of IPC have been invoked against accused. FIR has been registered and 9 teams have been formed to arrest the accused.