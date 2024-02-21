Videos
Published Feb 21, 2024 at 4:48 PM IST
Security Tight At Singhu, Ghazipur Borders As Farmers Resume March
Security has been heightened at Singhu and Ghazipur Borders. The move to increase security comes as the farmers resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Feb 21. Farmers have appealed to the Govt to let them move ‘peacefully’ towards Delhi. Some farmers participating in the protest march were detained by Haryana Police.
Security has been heightened at Singhu and Ghazipur Borders. The move to increase security comes as the farmers resumed the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Feb 21. Farmers have appealed to the Govt to let them move ‘peacefully’ towards Delhi. Some farmers participating in the protest march were detained by Haryana Police.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Andy Murray wins the Qatar Open.
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.