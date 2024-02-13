Videos
Published Feb 13, 2024 at 11:37 AM IST
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Indian singer Sonu Nigam, visits BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of its inauguration on February 14. In an exclusive chat with republic TV, he calls the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, a symbol of India's positive global image.
