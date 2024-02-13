English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Politics
Defence
India
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Elections
Published Feb 13, 2024 at 11:37 AM IST

Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi

Indian singer Sonu Nigam, visits BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of its inauguration on February 14. In an exclusive chat with republic TV, he calls the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, a symbol of India's positive global image. 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Deepti

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

sonu nigam abu dhabi

Sonu Nigam At BAPS

an hour ago
baps temple

Inside BAPS Temple

2 hours ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

India-UAE Ties

12 hours ago
Richest Camel racing festival

Richest Camel racing fest

16 hours ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali

Sandeshkhali issue

18 hours ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia

Interim bail granted

19 hours ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test

Nitish wins floor test

19 hours ago
Erling Haaland

Pep on Haaland & KDB

a day ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police

Haldwani Violence

a day ago
Celebs

Neha’s House Party

a day ago
ICGS ship Vikram escorting MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port.

Indian Coast Guard

a day ago
CM Nitish Kumar

MLAs skip Nitish's meet

2 days ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Acharya Pramod's promise

2 days ago
The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed similarly to how Hamas uses its network against the IDF.

Israel unveils tunnels

2 days ago
Police alert regarding farmers protest security increased on the border

Ghazipur Border barricade

2 days ago
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along

Temjen Imna

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
sonu nigam abu dhabi
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Videosan hour ago
baps temple
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
Videos2 hours ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Videos12 hours ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Showsa month ago

Trending Videos

sonu nigam abu dhabi
03:04
Sonu Nigam Visits BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi
Videosan hour ago
baps temple
04:29
A Look Inside Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple
Videos2 hours ago
PM Modi visit UAE to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir
04:19
India-UAE Ties Have Grown Strongly Under PM Modi: Ambassador Sudhir
Videos12 hours ago
Richest Camel racing festival
03:07
More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival
Videos16 hours ago
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
08:09
What Is Happening In Sandeshkhali? All You Need To Know
Videos18 hours ago
Three day interim bail to Sisodia
03:23
Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Videos19 hours ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins floor test
08:43
Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Floor Test, targets Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi rule
Videos19 hours ago
Erling Haaland
01:44
Pep Guardiola on Haaland & De Bruyne
Videosa day ago
Haldwani violence, NSA against those attack police
06:23
Watch: JCB Drivers, Eyewitness Recount Haldwani Violence
Videosa day ago
Celebs
07:08
B-Town Actors Attend Neha Dhupia’s Star-Studded House Party
Videosa day ago
ICGS ship Vikram escorting MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai port.
03:18
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew from Stranded Vessel
Videosa day ago
CM Nitish Kumar
05:23
JDU MLAs skip Nitish's key meet ahead of the Bihar Floor Test
Videos2 days ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
08:21
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch
Videos2 days ago
The network found in Dantewada, although rudimentary, could be employed similarly to how Hamas uses its network against the IDF.
03:08
Israel unveils tunnels under Gaza City headquarters of UN agency
Videos2 days ago
Police alert regarding farmers protest security increased on the border
03:37
Ghazipur Border Barricaded as Farmers Gear Up for Feb 13 MSP March
Videos2 days ago
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along
05:03
When Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna struggled to get out of muddy water
Videos3 days ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
04:48
AAP to contest solo in Punjab, will INDI completely break after this?
Videos3 days ago
Update on Haldwani Violence
03:37
Haldwani Violence: Watch How The Events Unfolded In Banbhoolpura
Videos3 days ago
Amit Shah
31:31
Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks In Lok Sabha On Ram Mandir | Full Speech
Videos3 days ago
Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha
03:24
Amit Shah Calls Inauguration Of Ram Mandir Historic
Videos3 days ago
indian army
04:42
Know All Details About The Indigenous Technology Used By Indian Army
Videos3 days ago
Aaquil at Haldwani
04:29
Republic Reports From Haldwani Violence Spot | Ground Report
Videos3 days ago
indian army
04:15
All Details About The First-Ever India-Saudi Joint Military Exercise
Videos3 days ago
security
03:05
Haldwani Violence Claims 2 Lives, Over 100 Police Injured in Uttarakhand
Videos3 days ago