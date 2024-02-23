English
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 1:26 PM IST

Sukanta Majumdar Says, ‘Sec 144 Is Only For BJP’ Over His Arrest

Following a meeting between Sukanta Majumdar, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, and Governor CV Ananda Bose in Kolkata on February 22 concerning the Sandeshkali incident and his arrest while leading a protest against the event, Sukanta Majumdar expressed his astonishment in a conversation with ANI. He conveyed to the Governor the details of the incident, along with his supporters and said that the Governor was ‘shocked’.

