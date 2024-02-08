Videos
Published Jan 13, 2024 at 2:47 PM IST
Fire breaks out in a travel bus in Jogulamba-Gadwal, claims one life
A person died as fire broke out in a travel bus in Jogulamba-Gadwal district of Telangana.
