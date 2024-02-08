Devotees joyfully marked the Ayodhya celebrations with Tesla car rallies, a unique spectacle where owners synced their car lights to the tunes of Lord Ram's bhajans. Orchestrated by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the event featured numerous Teslas forming a spectacular 'RAM' pattern, captured in stunning aerial images. Organizers plan to continue this grand celebration with additional Tesla light shows leading up to the temple inauguration.