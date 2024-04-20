Videos
Published Apr 19, 2024 at 9:48 PM IST
Two killed as boat carrying 50 passengers overturns in Mahanadi River
At least 2 people died & 7 people went missing after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha. As per the locals, these people were traveling from Kharseni in Chhattisgarh to Patharseni.
At least 2 people died & 7 people went missing after a boat capsized in Mahanadi river in Odisha. As per the locals, these people were traveling from Kharseni in Chhattisgarh to Patharseni.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 21:48 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.